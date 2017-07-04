

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man and a pregnant woman are in hospital after a shooting at an apartment building in Rexdale early Tuesday morning.

It happened at a building on Kipling Avenue, south of Steeles Avenue, at around 1:22 a.m.

Police say the 19-year-old female victim, who sustained injuries to her lower body and chest, is 11 weeks pregnant.

The male victim, who was shot in the leg and hand, is believed to be 20 years old.

Both victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

There was no direct injury to the fetus, police say.

Const. Jen Sidhu said the victims knew one another but it is not yet known if they were targeted.

Investigators have not yet released any suspect information.

Residents in the building told CP24 Tuesday that they were disturbed by the incident.

"I was shocked," one tenant said after learning about the shooting.

"How could someone do that?"

Officers remain on scene as they continue to investigate.