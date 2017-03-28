

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man remains in hospital this morning after a shooting in the downtown core overnight.

At around midnight, police say a man in his 30s was shot in the area of 501 Adelaide St. E.

According to investigators, the victim walked to a nearby restaurant where patrons administered first aid.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is a black male, who is between the ages of 20 to 30 years old, and was wearing a black, three-quarter length coat with a fur-lined hood, a white hoodie, grey pants and black running shoes.

He was seen fleeing the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.