

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the small plane he was piloting crashed north of Barrie Sunday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police said the plane came to rest in a corn field near Mertz Corner and Baseline roads shortly before 6:30 p.m..

The man was being transported to a local hospital where he is expected to be airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto, OPP said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified and is expected to attend the scene to investigate.