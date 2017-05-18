Man rushed to hospital in serious condition after Etobicoke stabbing
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 6:23AM EDT
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning.
Paramedics say that they responded to a ‘Mr. Sub’ location on The Queensway near Royal York Road at around 2:35 a.m., where they located the victim.
The stabbing is not believed to have occurred at the restaurant.
No further information is available at this time.