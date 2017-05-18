

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning.

Paramedics say that they responded to a ‘Mr. Sub’ location on The Queensway near Royal York Road at around 2:35 a.m., where they located the victim.

The stabbing is not believed to have occurred at the restaurant.

No further information is available at this time.