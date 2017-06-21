

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A man is critically injured after a stabbing at a rooming house in Cabbagetown on Wednesday night.

It happened at 9:15 p.m. at a three-storey Toronto Community Housing building along Parliament Street, between Aberdeen Avenue and Winchester Street.

Toronto police and Toronto Community Housing Corporation officers were called to the scene.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was rushed to a trauma centre, according to Toronto paramedics. There is no update on his current condition.

The investigation is ongoing. It is not clear if the stabbing occurred inside the building.