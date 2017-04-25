Man seriously injured in Regent Park stabbing
Amara McLaughlin
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Last Updated Tuesday, April 25, 2017
A man is critically injured after he was stabbed in Regent Park on Tuesday night.
It happened at Shuter and Sackville streets around 7:30 p.m., police say.
The man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.
There is no word on the victim’s age or gender.
No arrests have been made.