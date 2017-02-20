

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man is in hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core overnight.

It happened shortly before 4 a.m. near Dundas and Huron streets.

Police say a man in his 20s was found at the scene suffering from a stab wound.

He was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects but officers say the investigations in ongoing.