

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot multiple times while driving his car in the city’s east end.

Toronto police said the shooting happened as the man, believed to be in his 20s, was driving near Victoria Park and Sloane avenues at around 8:30 p.m.

“He was travelling in his vehicle southbound on Victoria Park around Sloane. He was approached by another vehicle and shots were fired at his vehicle,” Acting Insp. Dave Eklund told CP24. “He was struck several times in the lower body and he then drove his vehicle to this location where he contacted police.”

A witness told CP24 that he saw a man lying in a nearby parking lot at Sweeney Drive, yelling that he had been shot.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening leg injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Four to five suspects fled in a dark-coloured sedan following the shooting, police said, though witnesses initially said the vehicle looked like a minivan. There was no immediate suspect description available.

Residents in the area said they were shocked to see officers flood their normally quiet neighbourhood.

“It’s very alarming because it’s such a quiet neighbourhood. You’d never think this would happen,” one young woman told CP24 near the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.