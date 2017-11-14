Man shot near Regent Park critically injured: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 5:20AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 14, 2017 8:24AM EST
A man is in hospital with critical injuries following a shooting near Regent Park late Monday night.
Shots rang out near Dundas and Parliament streets at around 11 p.m.
Paramedics told CP24 that a man in his 20s was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in serious condition.
On Tuesday morning, police confirmed that the man’s injuries are now believed to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made in connection with the case.
Police say they have limited suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.