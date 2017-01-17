

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a street robbery near Toronto’s Caledonia- Fairbank neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

It happened near Rogers Road and Rosethorn Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a 24-year-old man was approached by three suspects who attempted to rob him and when the victim ran, the suspects tackled him to the ground.

He was stabbed multiple times by one of the three men, police said.

The suspects fled eastbound on Rogers Road.

The victim was rushed to hospital via emergency run with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released suspect descriptions at this time.