

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Leslieville.

The man was struck at Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m.

He was knocked unconscious and was transported to hospital via emergency run, Toronto police said.

Paramedics said the man is believed to be in his 50s and described his injuries as serious.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.