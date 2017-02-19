Man struck, seriously injured in Leslieville
Police investigate at the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue Sunday February 19, 2017. (Nick Dixon /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 6:34PM EST
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Leslieville.
The man was struck at Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m.
He was knocked unconscious and was transported to hospital via emergency run, Toronto police said.
Paramedics said the man is believed to be in his 50s and described his injuries as serious.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.