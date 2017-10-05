

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in Etobicoke on Thursday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the Islington Avenue and Dixon Road area shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving separate but related reports about a two-vehicle collision and the sound of gunshots in the area.

The shooting occurred outside an apartment building on Dixon Road just west of Islington Avenue, according to witnesses.

Paramedics say a male victim was located on scene with gunshot injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre via ambulance. The man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point, though police initially said that the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the collision was observed fleeing the area on foot.

On Thursday afternoon, a black Volkswagen Jetta with front-end damage could be seen in the parking lot outside the apartment building. The vehicle had its airbags deployed.

A witness told CP24 she saw paramedics performing CPR on a male near the Volkswagen before he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced.

“Investigators are trying to piece together exactly what happened and that takes some time, “Supt. Ron Taverner told CP24 at the scene. “They will be looking at video if there is any, talking to witnesses and generally just trying to decipher the scene.”

Taverner told CP24 that police are aware of the collision but “are not aware of” the circumstances surrounding it at this point.