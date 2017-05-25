

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital in serious condition following a stabbing at an apartment building in Scarborough late Thursday night.

It happened at a high-rise on Stonehill Court near Finch and Warden avenues at around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the victim underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.