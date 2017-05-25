Man sustains serious injuries in stabbing at Scarborough apartment building
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 6:44AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 25, 2017 6:45AM EDT
A 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital in serious condition following a stabbing at an apartment building in Scarborough late Thursday night.
It happened at a high-rise on Stonehill Court near Finch and Warden avenues at around 10:30 p.m.
Police say the victim underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.