

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 29-year-old man is wanted for two counts of attempted murder in connection with a North York hit-and-run on Tuesday night that left three pedestrians injured, Toronto police confirm.

The incident occurred near Allenbury Garden and Kingslake Road, in the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue.

Police allege that at around 10:20 p.m., a suspect physically assaulted a 38-year-old man in the area and uttered death threats.

Sometime after the altercation, police say the suspect got into a vehicle and intentionally drove toward the 38-year-old man, jumping a curb and plowing into a home in the neighbourhood.

Three people were struck by the vehicle, identified as a gold or brown BMW.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the two others were treated on scene.

The vehicle involved fled before police arrived on scene.

Investigators say they believe the three victims live in the area and knew the suspect, who has now been identified as 29-year-old Randy Amofa, of Toronto.

Amofa is facing a number of charges including two counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a weapon, and one count of threatening death.

Police are urging the man to seek legal counsel and turn himself into police immediately.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).