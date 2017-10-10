

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have now identified a 30-year-old Markham man who police say died under suspicious circumstances on Monday evening.

At around 5 p.m. Monday, York Regional Police were called to an address on Stirling Crescent, near Denison Street and Aldergrove Drive, in Markham for a report of a pedestrian struck in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, who has been identified as 30-year-old Michael Khan, unconscious. He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet released the cause of death and say an autopsy will determine if he was injured prior to being struck by the vehicle.

In a news release issued Monday night, police confirmed that the death has been deemed “suspicious.”

York Regional Police have released a photo of a U-Haul vehicle that could be connected to the investigation.

The homicide and major collision units are handling the investigation, which police say is in its early stages.

Investigators say so far no one has come forward with any information about the incident and no arrests have been made.