

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 48-year-old man who allegedly had unprotected sex with women without informing them that he was HIV positive has been extradited back to Canada, five years after police initially put out a warrant for his arrest.

The alleged offences took place between 1996 and 2012.

Police have previously said that the suspect met a number of women in various entertainment venues in Toronto and proceeded to have unprotected sex with them without notifying them about his HIV status, as required by law.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for the suspect in October, 2012 but police later learned that he had fled to Jamaica.

Then in November, a Jamaican court agreed to extradite him back to Canada to face charges.

George Flowers was returned to the country on Thursday and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Police had previously said that Flowers was wanted for 11 counts of aggravated sexual assault.

It is not immediately clear whether or not he will face additional charges.