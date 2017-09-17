

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say a man and a woman are facing charges in connection with a double stabbing in the city’s downtown core early Sunday morning.

It happened near Spadina Avenue and Harbord Street at around 1 a.m.

Police say two male victims, who are believed to be in their 20s, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One male and one female are in custody in connection with the incident.

Police confirm that the victims and suspects knew one another.