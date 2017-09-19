

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Members of Black Lives Matter- Toronto blocked traffic at a busy downtown intersection during rush hour this morning to protest the deportation of a new mother.

Protesters blocked off the entire intersection of Yonge and Bloor streets for about 20 minutes shortly after 8 a.m., holding signs and chanting “Let Beverly Stay.”

Speaking to CP24 Tuesday, one of the organizers of the protest said that Beverly Braham, a Jamaican woman and Toronto resident, gave birth to her child two months ago and is facing a deportation order scheduled for September 21.

Braham, the group says, is married to a Canadian citizen and is currently going through a sponsorship process that is expected to be completed shortly.

“When we first heard of this case, she was nine months pregnant and they were trying to deport her, which was dangerous for her and her child. So we were able to get a stay for her and so she was able to have her child here,” the organizer said.

Braham, her husband and their newborn attended the protest on Tuesday morning.

Activists are demanding that the 38-year-old new mom be allowed to stay in the country.