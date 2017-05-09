Meredith says he 'will not engage' in expulsion debate
Embattled Sen. Don Meredith is seen in his Toronto lawyer's office in downtown Toronto on Thursday, March 16, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 2:53PM EDT
Sen. Don Meredith says he will be moving on with his life and "will not engage" in a constitutional fight over his expulsion from the Senate.
Meredith says he hopes his absence from the Senate will allow other senators to "focus their good work on behalf of all Canadians."
More to come...