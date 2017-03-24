

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Taxi drivers are swapping debit cards when passing the terminal to customers during payment, Toronto police warn.

These typically occur at night, a police release said, when manipulating the cards isn’t as visible to the passenger.

This ongoing debit-card fraud isn’t specific to one taxi company, police said.

Investigators are asking Torontonians to be careful with their debit cards and PIN information when using taxis throughout the city.