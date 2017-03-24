Mind your debit card in taxis, police warn
A taxi stand is shown in this file photo. (Chris Fox/CP24.com)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 9:27AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 10:35AM EDT
Taxi drivers are swapping debit cards when passing the terminal to customers during payment, Toronto police warn.
These typically occur at night, a police release said, when manipulating the cards isn’t as visible to the passenger.
This ongoing debit-card fraud isn’t specific to one taxi company, police said.
Investigators are asking Torontonians to be careful with their debit cards and PIN information when using taxis throughout the city.