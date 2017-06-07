

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate a partial building collapse at a Woodbridge construction site.

It occurred at a site on Highway 7 near Pine Valley Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m.

York Regional Police say a platform inside the building collapsed but no injuries were reported.

According to police, one person suffered a medical issue that was unrelated to the collapse.

Vaughan Fire says operations have been shut down and the area has been taped off.

The Ministry of Labour will be attending the scene.