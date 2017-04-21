

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- A east coast dog that went missing in Ontario for nearly two days after being placed on a wrong flight has been found.

A Labradoodle named Cooper was supposed to be flown on a WestJet flight from Halifax to Deer Lake, N.L., on Wednesday to stay with family members while the dog's owners headed to Jamaica for a wedding.

But the dog was somehow placed on a flight to Hamilton instead and broke away at the airport when an employee took it outside for a bathroom break.

WestJet flew Cooper's owners to Hamilton on Thursday where they began searching with the airline and local lost pet search groups.

Hans Ashton says he was out all night with his cousin, Terri Pittman, one of Cooper's owners, when they heard from other searchers who had found the dog in a fenced in area near a trap set up with treats.

Ashton says the dog is cold and likely hungry, but seems to be in good spirits and is off to a veterinarian for a check up.

WestJet has apologized for the mishap.