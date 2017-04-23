Missing man found dead in water near Woodbine Beach
David Ramphalie, 38, has been missing since Friday morning. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Police say a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen near the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood has been found dead in Lake Ontario.
According to investigators, the man, identified as 38-year-old David Ramphalie, was last seen in the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 7 a.m. Friday.
Investigators previously said they believed he went out on a boat at the time of his disappearance and on Sunday afternoon, police confirmed he was found dead in the water near Woodbine Beach.