

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A religion teacher at a Catholic high school in Mississauga has been charged with multiple offences including sexual assault after he allegedly carried on sexual relationships with two underage students over the past two years.

Investigators say they were alerted this month that a 44-year-old teacher at St. Francis Xavier Secondary School in Mississauga had “engaged two teenage students in an inappropriate relationship.”

The relationships allegedly occurred sometime between Jan. 2016 and May, 2017.

A suspect identified as Gavin McAnally, of Brampton, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation.

He was held for a bail hearing at the Brampton courthouse on Wednesday.

Police say the accused has worked as a teacher for the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board for about 15 years.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board spokesperson Bruce Campbell said McAnally taught religion during the period the offences are alleged to have occurred.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Campbell said McAnally is suspended “pending resolution of the charges” laid against him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460.