

Chris Fox, CP24.com





TTC riders will now be able to load a monthly Metropass onto their Presto card.

According to the TTC, a “limited number” of adult and senior monthly passes for June will be available for purchase via the Presto website.

Riders will be able to load the passes onto their Presto cards and then enjoy unlimited access to the TTC network via that card.

The cost of the monthly transit pass for Presto card holders will be $146.25 for adults, which is identical to the cost of a conventional Metropass.

The TTC has previously said that it eventually plans to phase out all physical fare media, including Metropasses and tokens.