

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 19-year-old Montreal man is in custody after he allegedly forced a 17-year-old girl, through threats and physical beatings, to work as an escort in the Toronto area earlier this month.

Toronto police say that last month, a 17-year-old girl met the suspect in Montreal. She agreed to travel to Toronto with him under the pretense that it was merely a trip.

Once the pair arrived in the city, police allege the suspect took the girl’s ID and cell phone and destroyed them.

Investigators say the suspect forced the victim to work as an escort and posted images of her on backpages.com.

The victim was forced hand over all of the money she earned to the suspect.

On March 4, police say the girl managed to escape from the suspect and she immediately contacted police.

The following day, a suspect identified as Jahvon Collins was arrested aboard a bus as he attempted to leave Ontario.

He is charged with 14 offences including two counts of assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats, overcome resistance by choking, exercising control and destroying documents in relation to trafficking in persons.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on March 6.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).