

Rachael D'Amore And Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A strolling moose wandered into a grassy area near Buttonville Airport in Markham this morning and is now trotting through a residential neighborhood.

Chopper 24 spotted the antlered animal sauntering through an area near Highway 404, just south of 16th Avenue, shortly after 7 a.m.

Animal services have been notified of the sighting and are headed to the scene. Ontario Provincial Police and representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources are now at the scene.

At about 10:30 a.m. Friday, the moose had made its way to the southwest corner of the airport. At one point, the moose crossed onto a runway.

After 11 a.m., the moose appeared to have run east of the airport and into residential areas, running through backyards and across driveways.

It ran across Woodbine Avenue at one point, narrowly missing two drivers that slammed on the brakes as it passed.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt urged drivers to be “alert and attentive” in Markham.

“It is a traffic safety hazard. We did have the highway shut down temporarily just when he was on the highway side of the fence,” Schmidt told CP24 via phone. “We just don’t want him getting hurt and we certainly don’t want anyone else on the road to get hurt.”

Jolanta Kowalski from the Ministry of Natural Resources said its staff arrived at the scene at 10 a.m. and have been following it ever since. Its staff members have tranquilizer guns.

She said the ideal solution would be to “funnel” the animal into a green space without firing at it. If that fails, they will attempt to fire tranquilizers at it and move it north of the GTA.

She called the sighting of a moose in the GTA “fairly unusual.”

Schmidt said both Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police have crews on the ground in the area monitoring the situation.

“We’re just trying to keep an eye on the location and we certainly don’t want to cause any trauma or stress on the animal,” he said. “Hopefully the MNR will get here as quickly as possible and be able to assist us getting the animal safety back to its habitat and now running down the highways in the city.”

Sandy Donald of the Ontario Wildlife Rescue told CP24 that the key to capturing the large animal is to avoid spooking it.

“If it becomes agitated or if it becomes afraid, then it’ll start running all over the place and that’s not good for the moose and it’s not good for people,” Donald said.

“They’re not an aggressive species or anything like that, but you don’t want it to panic.”

Donald said the MNR, once they arrive, will likely sedate the animal using a dart and take it back up north.

“It would be further north, like the Muskoka areas and even up toward Barrie. It lives in sort of a wet woodlands, that sort of thing,” he said. “Unfortunately this happens every so often, either with moose or there’s been a number of instances with black bears, where they wander down a corridor and end up in urban areas.”

MNR officials say Highway 404 was closed for a short period of time when it looked as if the moose would jump into live lanes of traffic.

Schmidt said that moose and other large animals don’t often travel south into the GTA, but a motorist struck an elk crossing Highway 400 about one month ago.