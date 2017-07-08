Motorcycle rider sustains serious injuries in Etobicoke collision
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 8, 2017 7:42PM EDT
A motorcycle rider was rushed to hospital in serious condition following a collision involving at least four other vehicles in Etobicoke on Saturday evening.
It happened in the intersection of Kipling Avenue and The Westway at around 7 p.m.
Police say that the motorcycle rider lost control and wiped out, resulting in injuries to his head and arm.
There were reports about a motorcycle speeding in the area prior to the crash but police have not yet confirmed whether there is a connection.
The victim is a 19-year-old male.
Police say that Kipling Avenue is closed in both directions north of Eglinton Avenue.