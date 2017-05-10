

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released dash cam images of a motorcyclist who allegedly fled a police officer who attempted to stop him in Toronto’s Little Portugal neighbourhood on Monday.

Toronto police say that at 1:13 p.m. Monday, an officer on patrol spotted a motorcyclist near Dufferin Street and Alma Avenue, north of Queen Street West.

The officer motioned for the motorcyclist to pull over, but instead, police allege the motorcyclist sped away, heading north on Dufferin at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist was believed to be male and was wearing a black helmet with a clear visor, a two-tone grey leather jacket with a Harley Davidson logo on the back, grey motorcycle pants and white running shoes.

The motorcycle is described as a black sports style bike, possibly with a Quebec license plate starting with the numbers “15.”

The plate was tucked up under the motorcycle’s seat at a high angle.

Investigators say the incident is of particular importance as it occurred in a residential area in close proximity to The Grove Community School and Alexander Muir/Gladstone Avenue Junior and Senior public schools.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).