Motorcyclist rushed to trauma centre after crash in Mississauga
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 24, 2017 5:38AM EDT
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Pearson International Airport this morning.
It happened near Airport Road and American Drive at around 11 p.m.
Police say a motorcycle and car collided in the area and the crash sent one male motorcyclist to a trauma centre.
It is not clear if the male victim was driving the motorcycle at the time of the crash or if he was a passenger.
No one inside the car was injured.