

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Pearson International Airport this morning.

It happened near Airport Road and American Drive at around 11 p.m.

Police say a motorcycle and car collided in the area and the crash sent one male motorcyclist to a trauma centre.

It is not clear if the male victim was driving the motorcycle at the time of the crash or if he was a passenger.

No one inside the car was injured.