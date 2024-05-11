Those who missed the dazzling display of northern lights in Ontario last night may have another chance on Saturday – so long as the skies clear.

On Friday night into the early morning hours, the Aurora Borealis lit up skies from Vancouver to the Maritimes, offering a spectacular celestial show to those who caught a glimpse.

The solar event, caused by a burst of material that exploded off the sun on Thursday, was classified as a G5, or ‘extreme,’ geomagnetic storm, a level of severity last recorded in 2003.

While clouds made it difficult for many in Toronto to take in the lights on Friday night, there may yet be a chance for those eager to witness the event in the coming days.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the northern lights are set to return to Canadian skies tonight and, potentially, beyond Saturday.

“The great news is the sun is still burping this stuff out,” Science Specialist Dan Riskin said in an interview with CP24. "So we should get a similar show tonight."

Unfortunately, clouds are in the forecast in Toronto and the surrounding areas on Saturday night.

“But who knows, it could continue beyond Saturday, which I'm hoping for, since it's supposed to be stupid cloudy tonight in Toronto,” he said.

While Riskin said it is difficult to predict exactly when, or if, the lights will fill the skies, the prime timeslot usually falls between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. in Ontario.

In Alberta, it’s 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. and in British Columbia, it’s 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Light pollution and cloudy skies can wash out a clear view of the northern lights, so travelling to darker areas, like parks, or leaving the city altogether, can increase your chances of catching the lights.