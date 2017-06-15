

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A road rage argument over who had the right of way took a frightening turn in Uxbridge on Wednesday when police allege a motorist pulled an imitation firearm and pointed it at a motorcyclist.

Durham Regional Police say that at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, a 36-year-old man driving a car and a 38-year-old man on a motorcycle began arguing in the area of Reach Street and Lake Ridge Road in Uxbridge.

Police say they believe the argument was over who had the right of way at the intersection.

Investigators allege the man in the car drew an imitation firearm and pointed it at the motorcyclist and the pair exchange words with each other.

An officer on patrol nearby spotted the two men and pulled them over a short time later.

A search of the vehicle driven by the 36-year-old man allegedly yielded an imitation firearm and an unknown amount of oxycodone.

A suspect identified as Lawrence Keenan of no fixed address was charged with weapons dangerous, uttering threats, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of oxycodone.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Const. Hansson at 1-888-579-1570, ext. 2632.