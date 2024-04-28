A 30-year-old man from Oshawa has been arrested and charged after allegedly exposing himself in a public area and masturbating near two female youth.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) say that the suspect fled the area prior to their arrival, however one of the victims was able to provide a detailed description of the man and his vehicle.

The victims did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Samad Abdul Ghaffar was arrested on April 19 and charged with Indecent At.

He has since been released on an undertaking, and police say that they are concerned that there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Const. Giguere of DRPS’s Central West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1852, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.