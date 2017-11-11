

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Getting around the city this weekend may be a little more complicated than usual, as the TTC conducts track work on a stretch of Line 1 and replaces the fare gates at St. Andrew Station.

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair and Lawrence stations all weekend as TTC crews replace track and switches south of Eglinton Station.

Shuttle buses will be running during the closure. To expedite the shuttle buses, on-street parking will also be restricted on both sides of Yonge St. between Lawrence and St. Clair Aves. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The Line 1 closure isn’t the only TTC project that may affect your travels this weekend, either.

St. Andrew Station will also be closed this weekend as the TTC installs Presto fare gates.

During the closure, trains will pass through the stations without stopping.

The TTC says that the closure is necessary “to complete the floor work that cannot be done when the station is open.”