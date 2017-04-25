

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The new Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” may be compelling television, but it is not a tool that educators should be using to discuss suicide with kids. That’s the message that Ontario’s Ministry of Education is sending out to school boards across the province.

“Use of the Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, as a teaching tool is not recommended,” the ministry said in a letter sent out to school boards across the province recently. “The material is graphic and potentially triggering for vulnerable young people.”

The 13-episode show, released on Netflix last month and based upon a book of the same name, follows a teen as he tries to uncover the story behind a classmate’s decision to end her own life.

While some have lauded the show for exploring suicide, others have questioned whether it might leave some young people with romanticized notions about self-harm.

While the ministry’s letter asks educators not to use the show as a teaching tool, it also recognizes that many teens might watch the show and have questions.

To help address some of those questions, the letter advises educators to take a number of approaches, including emphasizing critical thinking to highlight that the show is fictional.

The letter also emphasizes that suicide and the reasons for it are complex, the majority of people who commit suicide are dealing with mental illness, and that there are many treatments and options available for people if they seek help.

The suggestions were drawn from a list prepared by Suicide Awareness Voices of Education and the Jed Foundation, in collaboration with Netflix.

Click here to see the full list of suggestions for educators.

Young people who are considering harming themselves or who are trying to help others who are struggling can also call the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868.