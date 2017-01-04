

Web Staff , CP24.com





The temperature is expected to drop this afternoon and the TTC is looking into installing cameras on streetcars to stop motorists from driving past open doors. Here is some news you can use for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon in Toronto. The temperature is expected to fall to -5 C later today.

Headlines:

One man is dead and another is in hospital this morning following a single-vehicle crash in Hamilton overnight.

A Toronto city councillor says more needs to be done to catch drivers who fail to stop behind streetcars with open doors.

A man is in hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Woodbridge on Tuesday night.

Events:

The Next Stage Theatre Festival on at the Factory Theatre until January 15.

Evergreen Brick Works’ Winter Village is on until Feb. 28, featuring a street food market, shops and a children’s garden.

Sports: