

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a massive fire broke out at a waste management facility in Markham late Tuesday night.

The fire was first reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. at the Earl Turcott Waste Management Facility, located on Rodick Road.

Markham Fire crews are still battling the active fire, which has closed 14th Avenue in both directions between Woodbine Avenue and Rodick Road.

York Regional Police say they have been called into assist.

It is not clear if the Office of the Fire Marshal will be notified.