No injuries after fuel truck collides with EVA Air flight at Pearson airport gate
A smaller fuel truck struck an EVA Air flight that was docked at a Terminal 1 gate at Pearson airport on Tuesday night, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority said. (CTV News Toronto)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 12:01AM EDT
Flashing lights from emergency crews were seen at a Pearson International Airport gate on Tuesday night after a fuel truck collided with a parked airplane.
The smaller fuel truck struck an EVA Air flight that was docked at a Terminal 1 gate around 11 p.m., the Greater Toronto Airports Authority said.
No one was on the plane at the time of the incident that left the aircraft with minor damage, GTAA spokesperson Natalie Moncur said.
No injuries were reported and airport operations were unaffected, Moncur added.
An investigation is underway into what caused the collision.