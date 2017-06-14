

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Flashing lights from emergency crews were seen at a Pearson International Airport gate on Tuesday night after a fuel truck collided with a parked airplane.

The smaller fuel truck struck an EVA Air flight that was docked at a Terminal 1 gate around 11 p.m., the Greater Toronto Airports Authority said.

No one was on the plane at the time of the incident that left the aircraft with minor damage, GTAA spokesperson Natalie Moncur said.

No injuries were reported and airport operations were unaffected, Moncur added.

An investigation is underway into what caused the collision.