

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC fullback/wingback Richie Laryea and New York City FC defender Strahinja Tanasijevic have both been fined and handed an additional one-game suspension for their role in an ugly-post-game melee at BMO Field last Saturday.

The league had announced one-game suspensions for both players ahead of midweek play. Toronto coach John Herdman and goalkeeper Sean Johnson were also handed one-game bans on Tuesday.

Toronto attacker Federico Bernardeschi and Kevin Long also missed Wednesday's 2-0 loss at Nashville SC. Bernardeschi was suspended after confronting the referee after the final whistle, ejected after being shown a second yellow card.

Long was cautioned in the second half, which triggered a ban for yellow card accumulation.

While Laryea is currently recovering from hamstring surgery, the league said he had served the first game of his two-match suspension Wednesday. Laryea was seen taking part in the portion of training open to the media Friday but won't return to action until next weekend at the earliest, according to Herdman.

The league didn't immediately provide an explanation for how an injured player can serve a suspension.

Tanasijevic was fined for violent conduct while Laryea was sanctioned for violating the league's "mass confrontation policy."

Video of the incident Saturday showed Laryea going after New York coach Nick Cushing in the melee following the final whistle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2024.