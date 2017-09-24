

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are investigating after a man reported being chased by another man with a chainsaw in the Rosedale area.

Police responded to the area of Sherbourne Street and Rosedale Valley Road shortly before 8 p.m.

A police spokesperson said officers are searching the area but have not found anything so far.

The man told police he’s not sure why he was being chased.

No injuries were reported in the incident.