No injuries reported after fire at vacant building in North York
Firefighters were on the scene of a three-alarm blaze at a vacant building in North York on Sunday morning. (PHOTO: Twitter/ @ChiefPeggTFS)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017 12:03PM EST
No injuries were reported after a three-alarm fire broke out at a vacant building in North York on Sunday morning.
Fire crews were called to an abandoned building on Allenbury Gardens, near Sheppard Ave. E. and Don Mills Rd., shortly after 7:30 a.m. for a reported fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were found in the basement of the building.
The fire was brought under control at around 9 a.m. and no injuries were reported.
Fire investigators have been called to the scene to determine cause.