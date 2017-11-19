

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a three-alarm fire broke out at a vacant building in North York on Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to an abandoned building on Allenbury Gardens, near Sheppard Ave. E. and Don Mills Rd., shortly after 7:30 a.m. for a reported fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were found in the basement of the building.

The fire was brought under control at around 9 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators have been called to the scene to determine cause.