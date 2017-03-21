

CP24.com





No injuries were reported after gunshots rang out in Scarborough overnight.

It happened in the area of Chester Le Boulevard, near Finch and Pharmacy avenues, at around 11:15 p.m.

Shell casings were found on the scene but police say they do not believe anyone was injured.

It is not clear if any damage was done to nearby vehicles or buildings.

Investigators have not yet released any suspect information.