

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





Police Chief Mark Saunders says that there are no public safety concerns in the wake of an incident where a woman allegedly threatened people with a knife at a Scarborough hardware store while expressing support for the Islamic State group.

The incident occurred at around 5:15 p.m. Saturday at a Canadian Tire in the Cedarbrae Mall, located near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue.

Toronto police said that the woman walked to the paint section of the store with a golf club and began to swing at store employees and a customer while uttering threats.

A store employee told CTV News Toronto on Monday that the woman was filling her shopping cart with tools when an employee suspected she was stealing items from the store.

Police say that when a staff member confronted her, the woman allegedly pulled out a knife from underneath her clothing.

The woman reportedly expressed support for the Islamic State group and was eventually disarmed and restrained by an employee.

According to Toronto police, the employee sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result.

The woman, meanwhile, was arrested by police officers a short time later.

“There is no need for the public to be concerned about safety in any way, shape or form,” Saunders said when asked about the incident at a Toronto police pride reception on Tuesday. “It was a very isolated situation and we have done all the steps necessary to keep the community safe.”

In addition to the investigation conducted by Toronto police, Saunders said that the RCMP are conducting their own investigation and “looking at it from a different perspective.”

The police chief also confirmed that he spoke with Mayor Tory about the incident but did not disclose the content of that conversation.

Rehab Dughmosh, 32, is facing a number of charges in connection with the incident including assault with a weapon, assault, threatening death, possession of a weapon for committing an offence and carrying a concealed weapon.

At a court appearance earlier on Tuesday, Dughmosh was asked her name and replied through an interpreter “ISIS… I pledge to the leader of the believers — Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.”

Dughmosh has been remanded into custody.