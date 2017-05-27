No subway service between St. George and Broadview stations this weekend
Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 7:15AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 27, 2017 7:21AM EDT
A portion of Line 2 will be shut down this weekend for TTC maintenance and scheduled repairs on the Prince Edward Viaduct.
Shuttle buses will replace subway service between St. George and Broadview stations on May 27 and May 28.
Bay Station will be closed but all other station will remain open for the sale of fares.
Regular subway service will resume on Monday morning.