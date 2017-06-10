

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Portugal day parade, a charity run and a subway closure may make getting around the city a little more difficult this weekend.

Here is a full list of what you need to know:

Ride to Conquer Cancer

The westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from British Columbia Drive to Windermere Avenue from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Portugal Day

Lansdowne Avenue will be closed from Bloor Street to College Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday

SHOPPERS LOVE. YOU. Run for Women

Queen’s Park Crescent will be closed from College Street to Bloor Street from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A number of lane restrictions will also be in place in the surrounding area, including on Spadina Avenue, Bloor Street, Bay Street and College Street.

Annex Family Festival

Bloor Street will be closed from Bathurst Street to Spadina Avenue from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Toronto Challenge Run

The northbound lanes of University Avenue will be closed from Queen Street to Armoury Street from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Subway closure

There will be no subway service between St. George and Broadview stations on Line 2 this weekend due to planned track upgrades. Shuttle buses will be running.