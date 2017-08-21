

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An undercover Toronto police officer suffered minor injuries during an attempted takedown in the city’s east end on Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of Gerrard Street and Logan Avenue at around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting nearby.

However, when officers arrived at the scene they confirmed there was no shooting but an attempted high-risk takedown for a man who reportedly had a gun was executed.

Police said they were able to recover the firearm during the takedown attempt.

After the firearm was seized, the male suspect allegedly smashed police cruisers before escaping the area on foot.

Investigators are searching for the suspect in the area.

The suspect has been described as a black man wearing blue jeans and no shoes. Police say anyone who spots him should treat him as though he is armed.

Anyone who spots the described suspect is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.