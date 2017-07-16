

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating a “suspicious” fire at a church in Brampton on Sunday.

Peel Regional Police say at around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers and firefighters were called to a church on Heritage Road after a fire alarm was activated.

When crews arrived on scene, a fire was discovered and quickly extinguished.

The fire resulted in minor to moderate damage to the outside of the building.

Police say the fire is believed to be suspicious in nature and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.