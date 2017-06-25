

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman is dead after sustaining serious burns in the area of Scarborough City Centre overnight.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a fire starting behind a restaurant at around 1:15 a.m. near Ellesmere and McCowan roads.

Firefighters arrived to find a woman on fire on the sidewalk nearby.

She was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, Toronto Fire said.

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office has been notified and is investigating the woman’s death with the assistance of Toronto police.

No further details about the woman or the circumstances around the fire have been released so far.