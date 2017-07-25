

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person has died after a two-alarm fire at a high-rise building in Toronto’s Black Creek neighbourhood early Tuesday morning, Toronto paramedics confirm.

Toronto Fire officials say the fire was first detected by a personal support worker who went to the building, located on Shoreham Drive, near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue, at around 5 a.m. to check on a client.

When firefighters arrived on scene, crews found heavy smoke on the eighth floor of the building.

One woman was located in a hallway of the building without vitals signs and paramedics confirmed that she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The fire was contained to a bachelor apartment in the Toronto Community Housing building and was quickly extinguished.

The victim, who officials say was a long-time resident of the building, is believed to be in her 60s.

A second person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

Toronto Fire officials say there is some indication that the fire may have been caused by careless smoking or a candle.

The coroner is currently on scene and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.