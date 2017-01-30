One dead in downtown Toronto afternoon shooting
A Toronto police cruiser is pictured in this file photo. (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Sandie Benitah, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 3:03PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 30, 2017 3:17PM EST
One person is dead as a result of a shooting in downtown Toronto Monday afternoon.
Shots rang out at Adelaide and George Street at around 2:45 p.m., according to Toronto Paramedics Services.
The person was pronounced deceased a short time later, TPS said.
Police have closed off the area for an investigation and are asking the public stay clear of the intersection.
Toronto police said the victim is a male.
"Right now officers are on scene collecting information," Const. Craig Brister told CP24.
There are no suspects currently in custody, police said. Witnesses are asked to call authorities with information.
More to come…