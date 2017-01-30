

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





One person is dead as a result of a shooting in downtown Toronto Monday afternoon.

Shots rang out at Adelaide and George Street at around 2:45 p.m., according to Toronto Paramedics Services.

The person was pronounced deceased a short time later, TPS said.

Police have closed off the area for an investigation and are asking the public stay clear of the intersection.

Toronto police said the victim is a male.

"Right now officers are on scene collecting information," Const. Craig Brister told CP24.

There are no suspects currently in custody, police said. Witnesses are asked to call authorities with information.

More to come…